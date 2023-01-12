Three-locality chase results in three convictions in Spotsylvania

A man who led police on a high-speed pursuit through parts of three area localities last year pleaded guilty to three charges Thursday in Spotsylvania Circuit Court.

Schirra Eura, 40, of Fredericksburg, was convicted of eluding, driving while impaired and possessing a gun as a felon. As part of a plea agreement, he will receive an active sentence of either one or two years when he is sentenced April 28, depending on whether he is accepted into a special program.

According to the police reports and court records, Eura was unconscious behind the wheel of a vehicle June 26 at an intersection in the Southpoint area of Spotsylvania. He didn't initially respond when a deputy knocked on his window, but he sped off at a high rate of speed when he woke up.

He got onto Interstate 95 and headed north before getting off at the State Route 3 exit in the city. He then made a U-turn and headed north on the interstate, this time getting off at the Warrenton Road exit in Stafford, police said.

The pursuit, which authorities said reached speeds of up to 120 mph, went onto Butler Road in Stafford before ending up on Dixon Street in Fredericksburg, where police boxed the fleeing vehicle in and got it stopped.

Eura got out of the vehicle and ran, but was quickly apprehended. A gun was found in his pants, and a bottle of Fireball was found in the center console of the vehicle. No one was injured, and there was minor damage to two police cruisers.

Eura is still facing charges in Fredericksburg and Stafford, including a felony charge for allegedly throwing something that struck one of the cruisers in Stafford.