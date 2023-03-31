Three men were arrested Thursday after a surveillance camera caught them breaking into a King George County store, police said.

Sheriff's 1st Sgt. Kecia Wharton said her office received a call at 6:52 a.m. regarding a burglary at Round Hill Market on State Route 3 in the eastern end of the county. An employee who arrived to open the business found that it had been broken into.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage that showed the suspects forcibly entering the store, Wharton said. The intruders left after taking multiple items.

Detective Anthony Mims led the investigation and developed potential suspects, who were all arrested later Thursday.

Samuel Moyers, 65, and Daniel Wetterer, 47, both of King George, and 22-year-old Dustin Adkinson of Port Royal were all charged with felony burglary and placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.