Three teens wounded in Caroline shooting; three juveniles in custody

Three teenagers were arrested following an incident late Wednesday in Caroline County in which three older teens were shot, authorities said.

One victim was critically injured, Caroline Sheriff's Lt. Travis Nutter said.

The Sheriff's Office declined to release much information about the incident, but Nutter said it took place about 11:30 p.m. on a gravel road in the Carmel Church area. He would not respond to reports that it involved a marijuana deal, and would say only that investigators do not believe it was a random act.

One adult teen was shot three times, but was in stable condition Thursday, Nutter said. An adult woman was shot in the foot and had already been treated at a hospital and released.

The most seriously injured victim, a second adult male, was shot in the buttocks. He was in surgery most of the day Thursday, authorities said.

The Sheriff's Office also declined to say what the younger teens had been charged with, but all three are currently being held at the Merrimac Juvenile Detention Center in Williamsburg, Nutter said.

