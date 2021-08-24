Three wounded by gunshots into Fredericksburg apartment

Fredericksburg police are investigating an incident in which three people were wounded by gunfire at an apartment in the city Monday night.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said officers went to the 1000 block of Wicklow Drive in the Bragg Hill area about 11:30 p.m. in response to a call from a woman who reported that someone had fired multiple shots into her apartment.

Officers found two victims in the home and immediately provided first aid, Rescue workers arrived a short time later and transported the victims to a local hospital, Morris said.

A detective responded to the scene and learned that a third shooting victim was at a hospital in Northern Virginia, Morris said. Police said all three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The shootings were the latest in a series of recent violence in the city that prompted Police Chief Brian Layton and Commonwealth's Attorney Libby Humphries to issue a joint statement warning earlier this month that such violence would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The motive for the latest shooting was not immediately clear.

Anyone with information regarding Monday night's incident is asked to call city police at 540/373-3122. Persons can make an anonymous tip by sending a text to "847-411" and texting "FPDtip" followed by the tip.

