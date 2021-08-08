Tow-truck dispute in Spotsylvania results in charge against Maryland man

A Maryland man was charged with a misdemeanor after he fired shots during a dispute at the Spotsylvania County impound lot where his vehicle had been towed, police said.

Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said the incident occurred about 11:30 p.m. at a lot in the area of Houser Drive and Courthouse Road. No one was injured.

Skebo said the suspect’s vehicle was towed to the lot earlier in the evening. The suspect went to the lot and had his vehicle released to him when he got into an argument with an employee. During the argument, several shots were fired.

The employee used a tow-truck to block the suspect’s vehicle until deputies arrived. The suspect was taken into custody and the handgun was recovered in the ditch next to the vehicle with the help of a county police dog.

Kenard Issac Hight, 29, of Crofton, Md., was charged with shooting in a public place. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

