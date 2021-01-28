Traffic stop leads to cocaine charge in Caroline County

The owner of a Bowling Green fitness center has been charged with cocaine distribution, police said.

Keone Andre Pierce, 47, of Woodford, was arrested Wednesday following a traffic stop in Caroline County, according to a news release from Sheriff Tony Lippa. Police recovered about $2,000 worth of cocaine during the traffic stop, Lippa said, and recovered another $52,000 worth of powder and crack cocaine at his residence and on his person.

Lippa said $15,000 in cash and about $4,500 worth of marijuana were also seized during the searches.

Pierce is the owner of the Fat Assault Boot Camp in Bowling Green. He reportedly owns gyms in Spotsylvania County and Mechanicsville, as well.

Lippa said county narcotics detectives have been investigating Pierce since February 2020, when they received information that he was allegedly involved in the distribution of cocaine. The Drug Enforcement Administration and police dog Ike assisted Caroline Lt. Travis Nutter and investigators Wright and Sadler in Wednesday’s bust.

Pierce was placed in the Pamunkey Regional Jail under no bond. An arraignment is scheduled for Friday in Caroline General District Court. Anyone with information about Pierce is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 804/633-5400. Anonymous calls can be made to 804/633-1133.

