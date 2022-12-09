Traffic stop leads to multiple charges in Stafford

A routine DUI investigation Sunday in Stafford County resulted in multiple charges against two out-of-state residents, including a man who was wanted in New York, police said.

According to Stafford Sheriff's spokesman Ryan Wilbur, Deputy B.E. Vaughn was in the 100 block of Garrisonville Road when he saw a vehicle make a U-turn at a red light. After making a traffic stop, Wilbur said Vaughn asked the driver to step out of the car because she appeared to be intoxicated.

After she did so, her male passenger slid into the driver's seat and sped away. Vaughn stayed with the original driver, 24-year-old Quaneisha A. Burris–Williams of Raleigh, North Carolina, while other deputies searched for the vehicle, which Burris–Williams immediately reported as stolen.

The vehicle wasn't found that day, and Burris–Williams was taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of driving under the influence and making an illegal U-turn.

Vaughn later received a call from a Pennsylvania state trooper who reported that 30-year-old David Cain of Brooklyn, New York, had eluded him in October in the same vehicle. Vaughn went to the regional jail Wednesday to speak to Burris–Williams, but she had just been released on bond.

Police said Vaughn learned that Cain had posted the bond using fictitious identification and had left the jail in a cab. Vaughn and Deputy A.J. Deasy stopped the cab on Confederate Way, and Cain fled from the cab on foot. The deputies apprehended him a short time later, Wilbur said.

Another deputy found Burris–Williams in the 2600 block of Richmond Highway in the car that she had reported stolen. She was additionally charged with obstruction of justice, falsely reporting her vehicle stolen and identity theft. She was returned back to jail shortly after being released on bond.

Cain was charged with grand larceny, three counts of obstructing justice, two counts of eluding, reckless driving, forgery, passing a forged document, perjury and two counts of identity theft. He was also placed in the regional jail.