A Spotsylvania jury began hearing evidence Monday that will help it decide whether a county deputy committed a criminal offense when he shot a county resident in 2021 after mistaking a cordless phone for a gun.

David M. Turbyfill, 24, is charged with reckless handling of a firearm resulting in serious injury, a Class 6 felony that carries the possibility of up to five years in prison. The charge stems from the April 21, 2021, shooting of Isiah Brown outside his home at 10229 Catharpin Road in Spotsylvania. The trial in Spotsylvania Circuit Court is scheduled for five days.

Brown was shot at least seven times. He received extensive medical treatment and spent considerable time in the hospital. He was in court Monday for the beginning of Turbyfill's trial.

According to previously released reports, Turbyfill and other deputies first encountered Brown that night after he called 911 because his car broke down. Turbyfill eventually gave Brown a ride home.

A short time later, Turbyfill was sent back to Brown's residence after Brown made another 911 call as the result of a dispute with his brother. During that phone call, Brown told a dispatcher "I'm about to kill my brother," but later told a dispatcher he didn't have a weapon.

Turbyfill encountered Brown the second time on a dark road holding what the deputy thought was a gun to his head. Special prosecutor Elizabeth Humphries said in her opening argument that a 911 operator "made efforts" to tell Turbyfill that Brown didn't have a gun and was on the phone with her, but Turbyfill apparently didn't get the message.

The deputy yelled such things as "stop" and "drop the gun" before shooting Brown. Turbyfill provided medical aid after the shooting.

Humphries, the commonwealth's attorney in Fredericksburg, told jurors the incident was a "very substantial accident" and said Turbyfill's "gross negligence" made it a felony offense.

Defense attorney Andrew Meyer said Turbyfill's actions do not support a criminal conviction. He said everything took place within a very short period of time and said the deputy gave Brown at least 10 commands that he did not respond to.

He also said Turbyfill did not get the word that Brown was unarmed and acted within the Sheriff's Office policy. "What else is he supposed to do?" Meyer said. "Are officers supposed to be shot before they return fire?"

Humphries and city prosecutor Justin Witt are prosecuting the case in place of the Spotsylvania commonwealth's attorney's office. That office and the judges who normally sit in Spotsylvania recused themselves from the case because of their relationship with the county Sheriff's Office. Judge Michaell McKinney is presiding over the trial.

The entire morning Monday was spent picking a jury. Fourteen people are on the panel, including two alternates.

Brown also has a pending multi-million dollar civil suit against Turbyfill and the Sheriff's Office.