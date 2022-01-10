Trial begins in Spotsylvania triple-slaying

Adams said that a few days earlier, text messages showed that Bailey didn’t have $200 he needed to pay a bill. Shortly after the slaying, Adams said Bailey purchased a BMW and another vehicle, and was flashing large amounts of cash on videos.

“The motive was money and drugs and they ended up with lots of both,” Adams said.

Defense attorneys Bill Neely, Alexander Raymond and Paul Galanides admitted that their clients were drug dealers. But they claimed their clients were small-time street dealers who went to Spotsylvania simply to get drugs from Coleman that they intended to sell on the streets of Philadelphia.

The attorneys claimed the victims were alive when they left the home and said Coleman made a lot of enemies who could have killed him. Neely said a defense expert would testify that the victims were likely killed on May 27, when the defendants were already back in Philadelphia.

The defense attorneys also pointed out the lack of DNA evidence or fingerprints at the scene and attacked the credibility of Myers, who they claim was fed information from investigators and is lying for his own legal benefit.