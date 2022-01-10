Trial begins in Spotsylvania triple-slaying

A group of Philadelphia men referred to as the “Get Money Brothers” left Spotsylvania County with more than $100,000 in cash and drugs after robbing a local drug dealer in May 2019, a prosecutor told jurors Monday.
Prosecutor Jeff Adams said the group also left behind two dead adults and a 14-year-old boy, all of whom had their throats slit and their hands and legs bound inside a home at 8312 Arlene Acres Drive in Spotsylvania, about a block from the Caroline County line.
A trial for the accused killers, Hugh C. Green, 32, Montel J. Wilson, 29, and Jamal K. Bailey, 33, began Monday in Spotsylvania Circuit Court. All three are facing numerous charges, including three counts each of first-degree murder.
The trial is scheduled for 10 days, but Judge Ricardo Rigual indicated Monday that he hoped to have the case resolved in less time.
The charges stem from the slayings of Michael Coleman, 39, Rachel Ozuna, 34, and her son, Kyrrus Ozuna. All three were found dead in various locations of the home. A toddler boy and an infant girl were found alive in the residence—authorities believe they had been unattended for about three days.
Rachel Ozuna’s body was only a few feet from her infant when she was found in the nursery.
In a lengthy opening argument, Adams told the jurors that extensive phone records, videos and other evidence will prove the defendants’ involvement in the crime. A key prosecution witness is expected to be James C. Myers, 26, who has already pleaded guilty to felony murder and conspiracy to commit robbery in exchange for multiple other charges being dropped.
He said a group of five people came from Philadelphia to rob Coleman, who Adams said was a major drug dealer who was formerly married to Wilson’s aunt. Adams labeled Wilson as the ringleader of the operation who knew that Coleman would have large amounts of money and cocaine.
Adams detailed how the group got two rooms in a Fredericksburg motel, bought dark clothing at the Ferry Farm Walmart in southern Stafford County and made a test run to Coleman’s residence before carrying out the robbery and slayings the morning of May 26, 2019.
At the direction of Wilson, Adams said, Green killed the adults but refused to kill the teenager. The prosecution contends that Wilson insisted that the boy had to die because he could identify them, and Bailey stepped in and killed Kyrrus.
Police believe the slayings took place sometime between noon and 1:15 p.m. that day. Kyrrus had been online playing “Fortnite” with friends when he abruptly left the game and never returned.
Adams said that a few days earlier, text messages showed that Bailey didn’t have $200 he needed to pay a bill. Shortly after the slaying, Adams said Bailey purchased a BMW and another vehicle, and was flashing large amounts of cash on videos.
“The motive was money and drugs and they ended up with lots of both,” Adams said.
Defense attorneys Bill Neely, Alexander Raymond and Paul Galanides admitted that their clients were drug dealers. But they claimed their clients were small-time street dealers who went to Spotsylvania simply to get drugs from Coleman that they intended to sell on the streets of Philadelphia.
The attorneys claimed the victims were alive when they left the home and said Coleman made a lot of enemies who could have killed him. Neely said a defense expert would testify that the victims were likely killed on May 27, when the defendants were already back in Philadelphia.
The defense attorneys also pointed out the lack of DNA evidence or fingerprints at the scene and attacked the credibility of Myers, who they claim was fed information from investigators and is lying for his own legal benefit.
The most emotional segment of Monday’s evidence was the testimony of Benjamin Jimenez, Kyrrus’ father. Jimenez found the carnage after going to the home May 29 after not being able to reach his son. He sobbed throughout his testimony Monday.
The fifth suspect, 30-year-old Durward A. Allen, has pleaded guilty to robbery and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Allen did not agree to testify against his codefendants.
