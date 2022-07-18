Trial for deputy accused in Spotsylvania shooting put off until next year

A trial for a Spotsylvania deputy charged in connection with the shooting of a county resident last year has been put off until February.

David M. Turbyfill, 24, is accused of shooting Isiah Brown early April 21, 2021, outside a home in the 12200 block of Catharpin Road in Spotsylvania. Brown was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher at the time, and Turbyfill apparently mistook the phone for a gun.

Brown was shot at least eight times and suffered multiple serious injuries. A Spotsylvania grand jury indicted Turbyfill last July on a felony charge of reckless handling of a firearm resulting in serious injury. That charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

A five-day jury trial had been scheduled to start Monday in Spotsylvania Circuit Court, but a continuance was granted following a joint request by special prosecutor Elizabeth Humphries and Turbyfill’s attorneys, Mark Bong and Andrew Meyer.

Both sides reported having “use of force” experts who were unable to be in Spotsylvania this week. The trial is now set for Feb. 6–10.

Turbyfill had given Brown a ride home that morning after Brown’s car broke down, police said following the incident. He returned to the area in response to a 911 call made by Brown that a dispatcher appeared to consider frivolous.

As Turbyfill approached Brown on the dark road, he could be heard on an audio recording shouting “drop the gun, drop the gun” before multiple shots were fired. A Virginia State Police investigation showed that Brown had no gun.

Turbyfill is still working for the Sheriff’s Office in an undisclosed capacity, Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said. His arrest powers have been suspended pending the outcome of his criminal case, Skebo said.

Brown’s civil attorney, David Haynes of the Cochran firm in Washington, has filed a $26 million civil suit against Turbyfill and Sheriff Roger Harris. That suit is still pending in U.S. District Court in Richmond.

The Spotsylvania Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the circuit court judges who regularly sit in Spotsylvania have all recused themselves from the case, citing conflicts of interests. Judge Michael McKinney will preside over the case and Humphries, the commonwealth’s attorney in Fredericksburg, is heading the prosecution.