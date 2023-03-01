A trial for a man charged in connection with the grisly slaying and dismemberment of a man more than two years ago in Spotsylvania County has been delayed again.

Domonic M. Samuels, 20, is charged with numerous offenses, including murder, for his role in the Jan. 31, 2021, slaying of 20-year-old Stafford County resident Dylan Whetzel. Whetzel's remains were recovered in four trash bags in rural Spotsylvania, and he had been shot at least five times.

Samuels' trial was scheduled to start Monday in Spotsylvania Circuit Court, but defense attorney Tara-Beth Coleman on Wednesday asked for and received a continuance. Coleman said an expert hired for the defense has not finished reviewing phone records the prosecution will present during the trial. A new date for the multi-day trial will be set next week.

Samuels is one of three young people charged in Whetzel's slaying. One of them, Bronwyn Meeks, pled guilty to murder and more than 30 others charges more than a year ago. The trial for the third defendant, 20-year-old Brennan Thomas, is scheduled to start Aug. 28.

Meeks, who is expected to testify against both Samuels and Thomas, will receive an active prison sentence of between 16 and 54 years as part of her plea agreement. She will likely not be formally sentenced until the other trials are over.

Evidence presented in previous hearings showed that Meeks arranged to pick up Whetzel in North Stafford that evening under the guise of going to a party. Following a stop at a McDonald's, Whetzel ended up in the area of Pamunkey and Finney roads in western Spotsylvania, where he was pulled out of the vehicle and shot. It remains unclear why Whetzel was killed.

Authorities say that Thomas and Samuels later purchased an ax that was used to chop up the dead body. Meeks and Samuels were romantically involved at the time, and Thomas and Samuels were friends and attended high school together.

Petersburg prosecutor David Sands is serving as special prosecutor in the cases because of a conflict involving the Spotsylvania commonwealth's attorney's office.