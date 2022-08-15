Trial in Spotsylvania dismemberment case moved to 2023

A trial for one of three young people charged in a slaying and dismemberment last year in Spotsylvania County has been moved to March 2023.

Domonic M. Samuels, 20, is charged with murder and numerous other charges in connection with the Jan. 31, 2021, slaying of 20-year-old Dylan D. Whetzel of Stafford. Whetzel's chopped up remains were found discarded in four trash bags in rural Spotsylvania; he had been shot at least five times, according to court records and evidence presented at previous hearings.

A weeklong jury trial for Samuels had been scheduled to start Monday in Spotsylvania Circuit Court, but was continued at the request of defense attorney Tara-Beth Coleman. Coleman wrote in court records that she just received several hundred pages of reports and hours of bodycam footage this month and said she could not review all of it in time for a trial this week.

A judge agreed and rescheduled a five-day trial to start March 6.

A codefendant, 23-year-old Bronwyn Meeks, has already pleaded guilty to more than 30 charges for her role in the slaying. Her plea agreement calls for her to receive an active prison sentence of between 16 and 54 years.

Meeks was scheduled to be sentenced Monday, but her sentencing has been postponed. Meeks is expected to testify against her two codefendants and likely won't be formally sentenced until their cases are done.

The third defendant, Brennan Thomas, 20, has a four-day trial scheduled to start Nov. 29. Special prosecutor David Sands is handling the prosecutions in place of the Spotsylvania commonwealth's attorney's office, which had a conflict.

It remains unclear why Whetzel was killed. The evidence presented in Meek's case showed that she arranged to pick up Whetzel in North Stafford under the guise of going to a party.

After being taken to a McDonald's for what was referred to in text messages as Whetzel's "last meal," he ended up in the area of Pamunkey and Finney roads in western Spotsylvania.

He was pulled out of the vehicle and shot. The two men later purchased an ax that was used to dismember the body.

Thomas' grandfather called 911 after seeing his grandson's car in the area and him coming out of the woods. The grandfather was told that someone had been shot.

Meeks and Samuels were romantically involved at the time. Thomas was a friend of Samuels and attended the same high school.