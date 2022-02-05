Trial involving the slaying of two brothers in Spotsylvania set to start Monday

A man who has already spent about 18 months in jail after being accused of killing two brothers in Spotsylvania County in 2020 is finally set to go on trial Monday.
Danny Lee Huffman, 50, of Spotsylvania is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is accused of killing Fred Swick, 39, and Joe Swick, 38, on July 4, 2020, in the area of Fox Trot Court and Granite Springs Road.
Huffman's trial in Spotsylvania Circuit Court is scheduled for six days. His attorney, Gretchen Taylor, will contend that Huffman acted in self-defense.
Huffman was in court Friday for a final round of pretrial motions. Taylor attempted to persuade Judge Ricardo Rigual to allow the jury to hear evidence regarding the Swick brothers' criminal history. Taylor said it would support the defense version of the incident.
Taylor was especially anxious to present evidence about a sodomy conviction Joe Swick had at the age of 15 for which he was ordered to serve 15 years in prison.
But prosecutor Kelly Green argued that the incident and others had nothing to do with the brothers' death, and that Huffman knew nothing about their convictions when he killed them. Green said it would only serve to prejudice the jurors against the victims.
Rigual agreed that the defense requests involved cases that are not relevant to the homicides.
Court records state that Huffman told police that he was at the mailboxes near his home late that night with his teenage son when he was confronted by three men in a Chevrolet Camaro. He said the men threatened his life and one of them stabbed him in the arm. Huffman did have an injury consistent with his account of events.
The third man, who was never identified, ran into the woods before deputies arrived, according to the story. No weapons were found in the car where the brothers were found dead; the gun that killed them was found in a pond on Huffman's property.
