Trial involving the slaying of two brothers in Spotsylvania set to start Monday

A man who has already spent about 18 months in jail after being accused of killing two brothers in Spotsylvania County in 2020 is finally set to go on trial Monday.

Danny Lee Huffman, 50, of Spotsylvania is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is accused of killing Fred Swick, 39, and Joe Swick, 38, on July 4, 2020, in the area of Fox Trot Court and Granite Springs Road.

Huffman's trial in Spotsylvania Circuit Court is scheduled for six days. His attorney, Gretchen Taylor, will contend that Huffman acted in self-defense.

Huffman was in court Friday for a final round of pretrial motions. Taylor attempted to persuade Judge Ricardo Rigual to allow the jury to hear evidence regarding the Swick brothers' criminal history. Taylor said it would support the defense version of the incident.

Taylor was especially anxious to present evidence about a sodomy conviction Joe Swick had at the age of 15 for which he was ordered to serve 15 years in prison.