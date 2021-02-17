Trial postponed for man accused in Spotsy double slaying

A man accused of killing two brothers in Spotsylvania County last summer will have spent more than a year in custody before his case goes to trial.

A six-day trial for 49-year-old Danny Lee Huffman was continued to July 27 this week in Spotsylvania Circuit Court at the request of his attorney. It had been scheduled to start March 1.

Huffman is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two firearms offenses in connection with the July 4 slayings of Fred Swick, 39, and Joe Swick, 38. Huffman was arrested shortly after the killings.

The slayings took place in the area of Fox Trot Court and Granite Springs Road. Both victims were still in their vehicle when they were shot, according to evidence presented at a preliminary hearing.

Court records state that Huffman told police he was at the mailboxes near his home late that night with his teenage son when he was confronted by three men in a Chevrolet Camaro. He said the men threatened his life and one of them stabbed him in the arm.

According to the story, the third man ran off into the woods before deputies arrived; no weapon was found in the car where the victims were found dead.