Trial scheduled for Spotsylvania deputy who shot county resident in April

A five-day jury trial has been scheduled for a former Spotsylvania County deputy charged after shooting a county resident in April.

Deputy David Turbyfill is charged with felony reckless handling of a firearm. He is accused of shooting Isiah Brown early April 21 outside the home of Brown’s mother in the 12200 block of Catharpin Road in Spotsylvania.

Turbyfill was indicted by a county grand jury on July 15, but he wasn’t arraigned until Wednesday in Spotsylvania Circuit Court. Judge Michael McKinney scheduled his jury trial for July 18–22.

The charge Turbyfill is facing is a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

The evidence presented so far indicates that the deputy shot Brown after mistaking a cordless phone for a gun. Turbyfill, who had already driven Brown home earlier that night after Brown’s car broke down, returned to the area earlier that morning in response to a 911 call made by Brown that a dispatcher deemed frivolous.