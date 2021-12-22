Trial set for man accused of molesting girls in Stafford

The trial for a man accused of molesting five girls in Stafford County over a nearly 14-year period has had his trial delayed again, this time to June.

Eugene William Stahl, 59, is charged with numerous offenses, including multiple counts of sodomy, object sexual penetration, carnal knowledge, aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties. The alleged offenses took place between September 2006 and May of last year, court records show. Some of the charges carry mandatory life sentences.

Judge Bruce Strickland this week scheduled a three-day trial for Stahl in Stafford Circuit Court that would start June 8. Strickland also granted defense attorney Tim Barbrow's request for another mental health evaluation for Stahl. Barbrow contends that Stahl has mental health issues that could become relevant during his upcoming trial and sentencing.

Stahl has already been in jail for 17 months. He was arrested last year after the oldest victim, who is now an adult, came forward with her allegations. The other four victims, who are all related, then made similar allegations.