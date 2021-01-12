Trial set for man accused of sexually assaulting customer at North Stafford vape store

Nearly 17 months after being accused of sexually assaulting a customer at a business where he worked, a Stafford County man is finally set to go to trial.

Charles Henry Austin III, 32, is charged with multiple offenses, including abduction with the intent to defile, attempted rape and aggravated sexual battery. He was in Stafford Circuit Court on Tuesday so attorneys in the case could work out some matters prior to the scheduled Jan. 26 trial.

The charges stem from an Aug. 30, 2019, incident at East Coast Vapors in the 400 block of Garrisonville Road. Austin was the lone employee in the North Stafford store when the victim walked in shortly before closing time.

The woman testified at a preliminary hearing that after a brief discussion, Austin locked the store’s door, telling her he didn’t want to deal with any more customers. Another customer came to the door a short time later, but was not allowed in.

A short time later, the woman said, Austin grabbed her from behind and dragged her into a back room.