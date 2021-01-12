Trial set for man accused of sexually assaulting customer at North Stafford vape store

Nearly 17 months after being accused of sexually assaulting a customer at a business where he worked, a Stafford County man is finally set to go to trial.
Charles Henry Austin III, 32, is charged with multiple offenses, including abduction with the intent to defile, attempted rape and aggravated sexual battery. He was in Stafford Circuit Court on Tuesday so attorneys in the case could work out some matters prior to the scheduled Jan. 26 trial.
The charges stem from an Aug. 30, 2019, incident at East Coast Vapors in the 400 block of Garrisonville Road. Austin was the lone employee in the North Stafford store when the victim walked in shortly before closing time.
The woman testified at a preliminary hearing that after a brief discussion, Austin locked the store’s door, telling her he didn’t want to deal with any more customers. Another customer came to the door a short time later, but was not allowed in.
A short time later, the woman said, Austin grabbed her from behind and dragged her into a back room.
Following a struggle during which the woman left multiple scratch marks on Austin’s face, she testified that Austin eventually ended up on top of her with a gun pressed against her head. She quoted him as saying, “Stop yelling and I’ll go easy on you. Now take off your [expletive] pants or I’ll kill you.”
The woman told Austin that what he’d done to that point was not so bad and she promised not to tell anyone if he let her go. She also grabbed his face gently, pretending to care about him, and made him promise “not to do this to anyone else.”
She was eventually able to slide from under her assailant, unlock the door and leave. She drove to a nearby parking lot, where she immediately called her mother, a friend and the police.
Stafford Sheriff’s Sgt. Jason Aubry had just responded to the call when Austin drove up and said, “I’m the one you’re looking for.” Aubry testified that Austin then admitted without prompting that he’d held a gun on a woman and made her take her clothes off.
Jordan Grubbs, Austin’s attorney, later had a psychological evaluation done to assess whether Austin was insane at the time of the offense. He later informed the court that he would not be seeking an insanity defense.
Austin has been in jail since his arrest the night of the incident.
