Trio convicted of felony charges for attack on goats in Spotsylvania

Three men who took part in what a prosecutor described as a "sadistic and sociopathic" attack on two goats last year in Spotsylvania County were convicted of felony charges Wednesday.

Donald Ray Compton Jr., 35, and Andrew J. Haefele, 37, both of Spotsylvania, and Charles E. McKinney, 34, of Maurertown were all found guilty in Spotsylvania Circuit Court of charges that included felony maiming of an animal and conspiracy.

The owner of the goats, 22-year-old Halie E. Morgan, was convicted of two misdemeanor counts of maiming an animal. Judge Ricardo Rigual called the video of the slaughter "reprehensible" and sentenced Morgan to the maximum penalty of 12 months in jail on each conviction.

Because her convictions are misdemeanors, Morgan will have to serve a year and was ordered by the judge to never again own an animal. She has been in jail since August.

The charges stem from a June 18 incident that was videotaped by one of the suspects. Police were called that day by a neighbor who reported that people at a home on Heather Greens Circle were ordering their dogs to attack the goats and were using various objects to attack the animals.

