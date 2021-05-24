Truck driver convicted in fatal Spotsylvania crash gets six-month sentence

A Fredericksburg man was ordered Monday to serve six months in jail for a reckless driving conviction stemming from a Spotsylvania County woman’s death in 2018.

Michael Raymond Kearney, who will turn 63 Thursday, was driving on Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania on Oct. 30, 2018, when he crashed his dump truck into a Nissan sedan driven by 45-year-old Wendy Baker.

Kearney was heading east when he came upon a group of vehicles that were stopped as the lead vehicle attempted to turn left onto Lawyers Road. The dump truck, which turned out to have defective brakes, veered into the westbound lane and struck Baker’s car. Baker died at the scene.

Kearney Monday was sentenced to a year in jail, with six months suspended, court records show. Because his conviction is a misdemeanor, he will only have to serve three months. He has already served about a month.

Prosecutors had sought a more serious involuntary manslaughter conviction during a daylong trial last month in Spotsylvania Circuit Court, claiming that Kearney was criminally negligent because he should have known about the condition of his brakes.

Defense attorney Brian Carrico successfully argued against that claim, and Kearney was acquitted of the felony charge.

