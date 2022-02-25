Truck driver found guilty for low-speed chase in Spotsy

A man who led Spotsylvania County deputies on a low-speed chase that ended in a lengthy standoff three years ago was convicted of two felony offenses Thursday in Spotsylvania Circuit Court.

Muni M. Hussein, 55, of New York, was found guilty by a jury of felony eluding and possession of methamphetamine. He was also convicted of DUI and several traffic offenses.

According to court records and the evidence presented by prosecutor Stephanie Fitzgerald, Deputy Y. Lecarpentier went to the 3200 block of Partlow Road on Jan. 2, 2019, in response to a call about a tractor-trailer sitting in the roadway.

The truck’s hazard lights were not on and there were no flares to alert other drivers on the two-lane road. Lecarpentier approached the driver and was told that he was fine and that his truck had broken down.

The deputy told him she would put flares out to alert other traffic and asked him to turn on his hazard lights. She said Hussein emphatically said “No” and his behavior became “inexplicably erratic and aggressive,” court records state.

This led the deputy to believe the driver was either under the influence of something or having a psychotic episode. When she asked for his license, the driver rolled up his window, locked the door and began driving north on Partlow Road.

Over the next 80 minutes, Hussein drove 18 miles through the county at speeds ranging from 9 to 15 mph. Multiple deputies were involved in the pursuit, during which the suspect frequently swerved over the double yellow lines.

He kept going even after deputies flattened most of his tires with deflation devices. His tractor-trailer finally jackknifed and stopped in the area of Piney Branch and Catharpin roads. He then went into the cab of the vehicle, closed the curtain and refused to talk to police for several hours.

SWAT team members finally entered the truck and took Hussein into custody. A small amount of methamphetamine was recovered, and tests showed the drug was also in Hussein’s system.

Defense attorney Jim Ilijevich tried to get the eluding charge reduced to a misdemeanor and argued that the methamphetamine could have been consumed after Hussein had stopped driving, which would have negated the DUI charge.

Hussein is scheduled to be sentenced May 16.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.