Truck driver in low-speed Spotsy police chase sentenced to one year

A New York man who led Spotsylvania County deputies on a long, low-speed chase in early 2019 was ordered Monday to serve a year in prison.

Muni M. Hussein, 55, was sentenced in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to a total of seven years with all but a year suspended. He was previously convicted of eluding, possession of methamphetamine, DUI and several traffic offenses.

According to evidence presented at Hussein’s trial in February, Deputy Y. Lecarpentier went to the 3200 block of Partlow Road on Jan. 2, 2019, in response to a call about a tractor-trailer sitting in the roadway. The driver told Lecarpentier that he was fine and that the truck had broken down.

The deputy asked Hussein to turn on his hazard lights and said she would put out flares to alert other motorists. Lecarpentier said Hussein said “no” and became “inexplicably erratic and aggressive.”

Suspecting that the driver was under the influence of something, the deputy asked for Hussein’s license. He rolled up his window, locked the door and began driving north on Partlow Road.

He drove 18 miles over the next 80 minutes at speeds ranging from 9 to 15 mph. He kept going even after deputies flattened most of his tires, and frequently swerved over the double yellow lines. The truck jackknifed in the area of Piney Branch and Catharpin roads. Hussein stayed in the vehicle and refused to talk to deputies for several hours.

SWAT team members finally entered the truck and took Hussein into custody. A small amount of methamphetamine was recovered, and tests later showed that the drug was in Hussein’s system.

Defense attorney Jim Ilijevich argued that Hussein should have been sentenced within the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for a maximum penalty of three months. Hussein still has several failure to appear charges pending in Spotsylvania.

