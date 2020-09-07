Two arrested after toddler dropped off at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg

A baby who was dropped off and left at Mary Washington Hospital led to the arrests of a man and woman who were already wanted on unrelated charges, court records show.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, the boy was dropped off at the hospital's Safe Haven in Fredericksburg on Aug. 31 by an unidentified man. The man claimed he was not the father and had no information about the child's parents.

Police were called and a forensics nurse estimated the child's age at between 16 and 18 months.

Detective M. Schafer looked at surveillance video and determined that a purple Toyota RAV-4 occupied by at least two people had brought the child to the hospital.

The next morning, the affidavit states, a man called the hospital and said that his stepson told him he had given the child to a friend the previous night. The friend took the baby to the safe haven after he would not stop crying.

In addition, the father's girlfriend called police that same morning to report the child missing. Schafer said police received conflicting stories about how the child ended up missing.