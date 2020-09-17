Two arrested for drug possession in King George

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A King George County man and woman were arrested on drug and other charges Wednesday after the man was stopped for driving on a revoked license, police said.

King George Sheriff's Sgt. Kecia Wharton said Detective Zachary Peltola made a traffic stop Wednesday morning on State Route 3 in the area of the county courthouse. Peltola recognized the driver, 24-year-old Brandon Michael Deavers, as someone who'd been under investigation for several months for suspected drug activity and Peltola knew he wasn't licensed to drive.

During the traffic stop, Wharton said, illegal drugs were found in Deavers' possession. Police later executed a search at a home on Karen Court that Deavers shares with 37-year-old Cheryl Lynn Brown and her two small children.

More illegal drugs and paraphernalia were found in the residence, Wharton said. The search warrant was executed by the Tri-County Narcotics Task Force, which includes the King George Sheriff's Office, Virginia State Police. the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Deavers was charged with possession with the intent to distribute illegal drugs and felony driving on a revoked license. Brown was charged with possession of illegal drugs, possession of ammunition by a felon and two counts of felony child endangerment.

Both were placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

