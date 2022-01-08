 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two arrested in connection with armed robbery in Caroline
0 Comments
alert top story

Two arrested in connection with armed robbery in Caroline

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ShaneekaDunkley.jpg
DeronCrawford.jpg

A Richmond man and woman have been arrested in connection with a Christmas Day armed robbery at a Caroline County convenience store, police said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Caroline Sheriff Tony Lippa said the robbery occurred at the Ladysmith Shell station. A woman displayed a handgun and ordered an employee to fill a large bag with cartons of cigarettes.

The employee complied and left the store with a man. They rode away in a gray Dodge Journey.

Several days later, Lippa said, police received information leading them to two suspects. With the assistance of Richmond Police that included days of surveillance, police obtained warrants on Thursday.

Shaneeka Dunkley, 36, and Deron Crawford, 43, are both charged with armed robbery and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Dunkley was already in a Richmond jail on unrelated charges when the Caroline warrants were obtained, Lippa said.

Crawford was arrested at his home with the assistance of U.S. Marshals and Richmond police. Police said Crawford jumped from a second-story window in an attempt to evade capture, but was apprehended. He is being held in the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Newsy Investigates: Delays And Fraud Fears At COVID-19 Test Sites

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert