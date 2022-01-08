Two arrested in connection with armed robbery in Caroline

A Richmond man and woman have been arrested in connection with a Christmas Day armed robbery at a Caroline County convenience store, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Caroline Sheriff Tony Lippa said the robbery occurred at the Ladysmith Shell station. A woman displayed a handgun and ordered an employee to fill a large bag with cartons of cigarettes.

The employee complied and left the store with a man. They rode away in a gray Dodge Journey.

Several days later, Lippa said, police received information leading them to two suspects. With the assistance of Richmond Police that included days of surveillance, police obtained warrants on Thursday.

Shaneeka Dunkley, 36, and Deron Crawford, 43, are both charged with armed robbery and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Dunkley was already in a Richmond jail on unrelated charges when the Caroline warrants were obtained, Lippa said.

Crawford was arrested at his home with the assistance of U.S. Marshals and Richmond police. Police said Crawford jumped from a second-story window in an attempt to evade capture, but was apprehended. He is being held in the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.