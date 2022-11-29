 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Two arrested in connection with Westmoreland slaying

  • 0

Two brothers have been arrested in connection with the Monday slaying of a Westmoreland County woman, police said.

Taylor A. Wood, 29, of Montross, was found dead inside a home on Crystal Lane in the Cabin Point subdivision, Westmoreland Sheriff C.O. Balderson said. She had apparently been stabbed to death.

The home was badly damaged by a fire that was set in an apparent attempt to cover up the homicide, Balderson said. Three animals perished in the fire.

Michael J. Gardiner, 35, of Montross, and Demitri R. Gardiner, 28, of Leonardtown, Maryland, are both charged with second-degree murder, arson and three counts of animal cruelty. They have been taken into custody by the St. Mary's County, Maryland, Sheriff's Office and are awaiting extradition to Virginia.

Balderson said the motive for the slaying is unclear, but said one of the brothers was in a relationship with Wood. He said more charges are pending.

People are also reading…

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1st Sgt. Brian Vanlandingham at 804/493-8066 or by email at bvanlandingham@westcoso.us.

​Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New 'invisible fiber' will change the way we eat food

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert