Two arrested in connection with Westmoreland slaying

Two brothers have been arrested in connection with the Monday slaying of a Westmoreland County woman, police said.

Taylor A. Wood, 29, of Montross, was found dead inside a home on Crystal Lane in the Cabin Point subdivision, Westmoreland Sheriff C.O. Balderson said. She had apparently been stabbed to death.

The home was badly damaged by a fire that was set in an apparent attempt to cover up the homicide, Balderson said. Three animals perished in the fire.

Michael J. Gardiner, 35, of Montross, and Demitri R. Gardiner, 28, of Leonardtown, Maryland, are both charged with second-degree murder, arson and three counts of animal cruelty. They have been taken into custody by the St. Mary's County, Maryland, Sheriff's Office and are awaiting extradition to Virginia.

Balderson said the motive for the slaying is unclear, but said one of the brothers was in a relationship with Wood. He said more charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1st Sgt. Brian Vanlandingham at 804/493-8066 or by email at bvanlandingham@westcoso.us.