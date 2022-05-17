Two barricade situations happen at same time in Spotsylvania

Spotsylvania authorities were busy Tuesday evening with unrelated barricade situations in opposite ends of the county.

Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said the first incident started when a deputy spotted two wanted subjects in a vehicle in the New Post area in the eastern end of the county Tuesday afternoon. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, resulting in a pursuit that ended when the female driver and her male passenger exited the vehicle and ran into a house.

Deputies and other Sheriff’s Office personnel surrounded the home and were still trying to talk the suspects into surrendering Tuesday evening.

A second barricade situation was going on at the same time at a home in the Paytes area in the western part of the county, Skebo said. Deputies went to the home to serve a warrant on a wanted man, and that man also refused to come out.

Skebo said more details on both incidents will be released once the situations are resolved. He said neither situation posed a threat to the public.

A county detective suffered minor injuries when his vehicle was T-boned at Mills and Cosner drives as he was heading to the New Post incident, Skebo said.

The detective’s vehicle ended up on its hood. He was treated at a nearby medical facility, Skebo said.

—Keith Epps

