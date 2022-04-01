Two charged in shooting, high-speed chase in Louisa

Two Fredericksburg area residents were arrested this week following a shooting and high-speed chase in Louisa County, police said.

Louisa Sheriff's Detective Chuck Love said the shooting occurred about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of CCC Road in Louisa. A caller reported that two people had come to the home and fired shots before leaving in a Chevrolet Camaro.

A woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Love said. She was treated at the scene before being taken to UVA University Hospital.

One of the Louisa deputies responding to the call saw a vehicle leaving the area that matched the description that had been broadcast. He attempted to stop the car, which led to a pursuit through the Town of Mineral and onto State Route 33 toward Hanover County.

Love said speeds reached more than 100 mph and the suspect vehicle was passing cars on double yellow lines. He said the Camaro ran off the road several times.

Deputies eventually lost sight of the vehicle and called off the pursuit after deeming it too dangerous. Police eventually found the vehicle in a cul-de-sac in Montpelier and took the suspects into custody without further incident.

Erann E. Ohse, 24, of Spotsylvania County, is charged with malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Andrew D. Poindexter, 25, of King George County, is charged with being a principal in the second degree of malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Poindexter was also charged with felony eluding, four counts of reckless driving and several traffic violations.

Police did not say what may have spurred the shooting.

