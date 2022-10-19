 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two killed in King George crash

Two area residents were killed and another man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday in King George County, police said.

According to Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller, a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was heading south on State Route 605 near Birchwood Creek Road at 3:41 a.m. when it ran off the right side of the road.

The vehicle went airborne and struck several trees, Geller said. The driver and two passengers were all ejected from the Silverado.

Michael C. Ambrose, 27, of Woodford, and Amber D. Arbogast, 29, of King George, were pronounced dead at the scene. The third victim was transported to the VCU Medical Center in Richmond to be treated for serious injuries.

Trooper S.K. Wendell is investigating the incident.

​Keith Epps: 540.374-5404 

