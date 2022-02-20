Two killed in Spotsylvania crash

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday in Spotsylvania County, police said.

Police had not released the names of the victims Sunday evening, but Spotsylvania Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said one victim is an adult and the other a teenager. Both drivers are believed to be local residents and were the only occupants of the vehicles.

Skebo said the crash occurred at 1:54 a.m. on Patriot Highway (U.S. 1) just north of Hudgins Road. A Nissan Sentra was heading south on Route 1 when it collided with a Ford Transit van that was crossing Route 1 from a side road.

Skebo said the incident is still being investigated and police were waiting for positive identification from the chief medical examiner's office.

