Two men arrested after street race in Stafford
Two men arrested after street race in Stafford

Luke Brackney

Luke Brackney
Christian Peranio

Christian Peranio

Two men were arrested and accused of racing while intoxicated early Wednesday on U.S. 1 in Stafford County, police said.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said Deputy J.D. Hurt was heading north on U.S. 1 at 12:50 a.m., when he saw two vehicles racing south at more than 90 mph. The deputy turned around and both vehicles ran a red light and turned left onto Foreston Woods Drive.

One driver stopped while the other continued into an apartment complex behind the post office in the area. The driver who stopped was identified as 28-year-old Luke Brackney of Stafford. Kimmitz said an open container of alcohol was in his vehicle and illegal drugs were in his possession.

Meanwhile, other deputies went into the apartment complex and found the second vehicle parked improperly in the area of White Pine Circle. The driver was found a short time later hiding behind a tree, police said. Christian Peranio was taken into custody there.

Brackney and Peranio were both charged with DUI, reckless driving by speed, reckless driving by racing and drinking while driving. Brackney was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving suspended, while Peranio was additionally charged with eluding.

Both men were placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

