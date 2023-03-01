Two Colonial Beach men were charged with murder in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in King George County in November, police said.

The body of Laura Quinn Combs was found in the woods off Stoney Knoll Road in King George on Nov. 3, several days before her 59th birthday, King George Sheriff's 1st Sgt. Kecia Wharton said. Police declined to say how Combs, a Westmoreland County resident, was killed.

Albert Odell Stewart, 61, and Richard Jimmy West, 67, were both arrested this week on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding. Both men are being held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Stewart is also facing multiple drug distribution charges in Westmoreland.

Wharton said police would not release more details about the alleged slaying at this time, but court records show that the offense date is Oct. 30, four days before the body was discovered. It is not clear where the actual slaying took place, but the law allows murder charges to be prosecuted in the locality where a body is discovered.

The King George and Westmoreland sheriff's offices conducted a joint investigation following the recovery of Combs' body that resulted in the two arrests. Wharton said the FBI and Virginia State Police assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the Combs slaying is asked to call Detective Lt. Drew Massey at 540/775-4188.