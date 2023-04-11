Two King George men were charged in connection with a 2021 incident in which shots were fired at a newspaper delivery person in the county.

Sheriff's 1st Sgt. Kecia Wharton said the incident took place early Aug. 14, 2021, in the Pineview Trailer Park. The victim reported that he was making deliveries in the trailer park about 3 a.m. when his vehicle was shot multiple times near the intersection of Rollins Boulevard and Chompers Street.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Responding deputies found multiple homes that had also been hit by gunfire, Wharton said.

The ensuing investigation resulted in charges of attempted murder and malicious wounding against Timothy Lamont Davis, 26, and Terrence Lamar Campbell, 31.

Davis has been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail since August 2021 on numerous drug and firearms charges. Those charges are still pending in King George Circuit Court.

Campbell's whereabouts are unknown to police. Anyone with information regarding Campbell is asked to call the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigative Division at 540/775-4188.