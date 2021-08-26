Two men charged in unrelated attacks in Spotsylvania

Two men are facing multiple charges as the result of recent brutal beatings of women in Spotsylvania County, court records show.
Christopher Michael Hall, 35, of Spotsylvania is charged with offenses that include malicious wounding, assault and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
According to an affidavit for a search warrant, the 39-year-old victim showed up in the Mary Washington Hospital emergency room earlier this month and reported being assaulted by Hall three times since late July.
By the time she got to the hospital, court records state, her injuries included a broken foot and dislocated toes that required surgery.
She told police that during the attacks, Hall beat her with his first, his feet, a wooden cane, a two-by-four, metal poles, shoes, boots, bottles and a trash can.
In an unrelated case, 46-year-old William Randolph Gilliam of Woodbridge is charged with multiple counts of abduction and malicious wounding, along with other offenses.
The charges stem from a recent attack that ended up on Mudd Tavern Road in Spotsylvania, court records show.
The victim, 34, reported that Gilliam hit her in the face in Prince William County and ordered her into a car. He then hit her in the face with a gun and pointed it at her head while saying, "I will [expletive] kill you."
During the ride to Spotsylvania, court records state, the woman reported being repeatedly struck in the face. When she tried to call 911, she said Gilliam grabbed her phone and threw it out of the window.
After reaching a gravel parking lot in the Thornburg area, the woman said she was dragged out of the car and thrown to the ground. She was then kicked in the head and struck more times in the face before the suspect left the scene.
The woman reported that she believes she lost consciousness during the beating. Court records state that her eyes were swollen shut and were black and blue. Her lips were also swollen and she had several marks on her cheeks.
Both Gilliam and Hall are in the Rappahannock Regional Jail awaiting trial on the alleged offenses.
