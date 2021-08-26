Two men charged in unrelated attacks in Spotsylvania

Two men are facing multiple charges as the result of recent brutal beatings of women in Spotsylvania County, court records show.

Christopher Michael Hall, 35, of Spotsylvania is charged with offenses that include malicious wounding, assault and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant, the 39-year-old victim showed up in the Mary Washington Hospital emergency room earlier this month and reported being assaulted by Hall three times since late July.

By the time she got to the hospital, court records state, her injuries included a broken foot and dislocated toes that required surgery.

She told police that during the attacks, Hall beat her with his first, his feet, a wooden cane, a two-by-four, metal poles, shoes, boots, bottles and a trash can.

In an unrelated case, 46-year-old William Randolph Gilliam of Woodbridge is charged with multiple counts of abduction and malicious wounding, along with other offenses.

The charges stem from a recent attack that ended up on Mudd Tavern Road in Spotsylvania, court records show.