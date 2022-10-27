Two men charged with 'road rage' misdemeanor in Spotsy

Two men facing the possibility of life plus 44 years in prison ended Wednesday with a single misdemeanor conviction and no jail time.

Kristopher Michael Pixley, 37, of Stafford County, and Ryan Wayne Thompson, 42, of Spotsylvania County, were charged with multiple offenses in connection with a June 13, 2021, incident described by a prosecutor as "road rage on steroids."

The charges included robbery, grand larceny of a firearm, abduction, conspiracy and two misdemeanors.

Following a trial that lasted well into the night, a Spotsylvania Circuit Court jury acquitted Pixley of all charges and cleared Thompson of everything except reckless handling of a firearm. Judge Joseph Ellis fined Thompson $2,500, the maximum amount for a misdemeanor offense, but imposed no jail sentence.

According to the evidence, Thompson and Pixley were in separate vehicles in the area of Granite Springs Road in rural Spotsylvania when they came upon an old pickup truck with farm tags on it blocking the road.

Thompson got out of his vehicle and confronted the driver, Billy Earhart. Earhart responded by displaying a handgun and telling Thompson to go on his way.

After the defendants drove around Earhart, the dispute continued, with Earhart displaying his gun a second time. When Earhart pulled into a store parking lot in the area of Lawyers and Catharpin roads, Thompson and Pixley confronted him again. During that confrontation, Thompson punched Earhart and took his gun and cursed at him.

All three were gone when police arrived. Their stories differed, but police eventually charged Thompson and Pixley, who Earhart claimed was pointing a gun at him when Thompson took his gun.

Prosecutors said it was not believable that Thompson approached a man he knew was carrying a gun if Pixley was not holding a gun of his own. They also presented a taped phone call in which an angry Thompson told police he was going to weld Earhart's gun shut.