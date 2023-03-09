Two men who conspired with a woman to rob another man at a Stafford County motel last year pleaded guilty to robbery this week in Stafford Circuit Court.

George D. Yates III, 24, of Ruther Glen, entered his plea Wednesday and was ordered to serve a year in prison. Terrence Kay, 31, of Stafford, was convicted Thursday and got a suspended sentence.

The third suspect, 36-year-old Jessica Smalley of Spotsylvania (also known as Jessica Lyons) is scheduled to plead guilty next week.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Ed Lustig, the victim was at the Red Roof Inn with Smalley on Aug. 3. He met there with her before and was giving her a massage when two masked men burst in.

One of them, identified later as Yates, was carrying a knife. They took multiple items from the victim, including a cellphone, $36 in cash, keys, identification and bank cards.

The victim immediately suspected that Smalley was involved, and his suspicions appeared to be confirmed later that day, when police found her and the two suspects in a stolen vehicle in Spotsylvania. Some of the property taken in the robbery was recovered in the vehicle, which belonged to another guest at the Stafford motel.

Smalley admitted to the robbery plot, Lustig said.