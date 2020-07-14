Two local young men died early Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash near Lake Orange, just east of the town of Orange.

At 12:16 a.m. Tuesday, a Virginia State Police Trooper responded to the wreck on Lahore Road (State Route 624) near the intersection with Lake Orange Road (State Route 739), in Orange County, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon from state police spokesperson Shelby Crouch.

A 2003 Saturn Ion was traveling south on Lahore Road when it ran off the right side of the road, overturned and struck a tree, police said.

The driver, 26-year-old Jordan A. Brown of Orange, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, the release stated.

The passenger, 19-year-old Orange resident Logan D. Hayes, also died at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

Assisting at the scene were Orange County Fire and Rescue and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The crash remains under investigation.

