Two more facing charges in Spotsylvania homicide investigation

Two more young adults have been charged in connection with the ongoing homicide investigation into the death of 20-year-old Dylan Whetzel.

Domonic Samuels, 18, and Bronwyn Carleigh Meeks, 21, both of Spotsylvania County, were arrested Wednesday and placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Samuels is charged with defiling a dead body, concealing a dead body, concealing evidence and three counts of conspiracy. Meeks is charged with concealing evidence and conspiracy to conceal evidence.

Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said the charges may be upgraded after police finish consulting with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office. No one had been charged with murder as of Thursday evening.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Whetzel’s dismembered remains were found Feb. 1 in the woods off Pamunkey and Finney roads in western Spotsylvania. Detectives have ruled his death a homicide, but have not said how he was killed.

Skebo said police have been guarded in releasing information because of the sensitive nature of the investigation. All search warrants associated with the case have been sealed.