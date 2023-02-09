Two cousins who set up and executed a violent robbery in Spotsylvania County last year during which a man was brutally beaten and robbed of hundreds of thousands of dollars were convicted of multiple charges Wednesday.

Destinee S. Newman, 29, of Spotsylvania, and Elijah Cofield, 27, of Camp Springs, Maryland, were found guilty of nine charges each by a jury following a daylong trial in Spotsylvania Circuit Court. The convictions include aggravated malicious wounding, robbery with serious bodily injury, abduction and multiple firearms and conspiracy offenses. They are scheduled to be sentenced April 18 by Judge Ricardo Rigual.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutors Ryan Mehaffey and Kelly Green, Newman and the victim, 33-year-old Brandon J. Smith, had been dating for a couple of years and living together for one when the incident occurred early May 5 on Abberly Village Lane.

Smith and Newman were returning from a trip to Florida early that morning when Newman opened their apartment door using an app on her phone to allow Cofield and at least one other man into the home, the evidence showed. The other man has not been identified.

When Smith entered the home, he was attacked by two masked men, one wielding an iron pipe and the other a gun. He was knocked unconscious and was rushed to the hospital with severe head and face trauma, right arm and hand fractures and broken teeth.

Smith claimed that $300,000 in cash that he was carrying in a bag was taken, along with another $140,000 or so that was stashed in the apartment. The money was not recovered.

Smith, who is being held in Henrico County on drug- and gun-related charges, testified that he earned that money from a business he operated that involved scouting talent, managing artists and booking shows. Smith, who admitted being a former gang member, said he was earning $200,000 per month from his business.

Prosecutors acknowledged to the jury that Smith is "no saint," but said he did not deserve what happened to him that morning.

Spotsylvania detective Tony Horn said phone records and a fingerprint left at the scene by Cofield helped lead to charges against Newman and Cofield. Smith aided in the investigation by driving to the Washington/Maryland area after using the Find My Phone app to track down his phone, which had been taken in the robbery.

He texted the address to Horn, and police later used phone records to track FaceTime conversations between Newman and Cofield during which the robbery was arranged.

Newman left the complex after the robbery, but returned to the scene after being called by Horn. She was heading north on Interstate 95 in Stafford County when Horn reached her and convinced her to return.

She wasn't arrested until weeks later, but Horn seized her phone, which was later forensically examined.

Cofield's fingerprints were found on duct tape left in the apartment near blood stains and dreadlocks that had been yanked out of Smith's head.