Two Spotsylvania men dead after police chase, crash in Prince William County

Two Spotsylvania County men were killed early Sunday after one of them wrecked in Prince William County while trying to elude police, police said.

Curtis Armstead Jr., 24, and Miquel D. Jenkins, 23, died after the Dodge Charger Armstead was driving struck a jersey wall, rode up the wall and hit the bottom of an Interstate 95 overpass, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The impact caused the car to catch on fire, Geller said. Troopers were able to pull both men out of the car before it became engulfed in flames, but both men died at the scene.

According to police, the incident started at 3:45 a.m. on westbound Interstate 495 in Alexandria near Eisenhower Avenue when a trooper tried to stop the Charger for traveling 72 mph in a 55 mph zone. Geller said the driver refused to stop and sped away at a high rate of speed.

The Dodge continued south on Interstate 95 before taking the exit toward State Route 123 in Prince William at an excessive speed. That’s where the driver lost control on the ramp, Geller said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.