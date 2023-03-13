Two Spotsylvania County sisters were killed Saturday night when the car they were riding in went out of control and crashed in the county, police said.

Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said the fatal single-vehicle accident occurred at 10:25 p.m. in the area of River Road and Musket Ridge Lane in Spotsylvania. A 2005 Honda Accord carrying four people was heading east on River Road when the driver lost control in a curve, struck a tree trunk that was a little off the road and overturned.

Skebo said the car then went into an embankment and turned back on its tires before catching on fire. Two deputies arrived within minutes and had pulled out one victim shortly before fire and rescue workers arrived to assist with getting the other vehicle occupants out. One victim had been ejected from the car.

Dawn Donnelly, 16, a junior at Riverbend High School, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her sister, 18-year-old Alexyss Scott, a senior at the same county high school, was rushed to Mary Washington Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver, an 18-year-old Riverbend High student, was flown to the VCU Medical Center in critical condition. His front-seat passenger, a 17-year-old girl from South Carolina, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, Skebo said.

Skebo said speed and reckless driving were factors in the crash. Two other drivers told police that seconds before the crash, the Honda passed them on a double-yellow line at a high rate of speed.

The Sheriff’s Office accident reconstruction team is investigating the accident. No charges had been filed as of Monday.

Skebo said Sheriff Roger Harris sends his condolences to the victims’ family and to the Riverbend school community.