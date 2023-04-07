Two 17-year-old Woodbridge teens were charged in connection with an incident in North Stafford on Thursday in which two teens were shot, including one of the suspects.

Stafford Sheriff's spokesman Ryan Wilbur said deputies went to the Park Ridge Community Pool on Parkway Boulevard shortly after 4 p.m. in response to reported gunfire. Deputies C.C. Crossett and J.W. McAlister arrived on the scene to find a 15-year-old Stafford boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his back.

The boy was flown to a nearby hospital to be treated for a serious but non-life-threatening injury, Wilbur said. Several schools in the area were locked down as a precaution, as were the pool and a nearby library.

Deputy S.T. Myers and his police dog, Gunner, searched through the woods and found the two Woodbridge teens hiding in a shed on Boondocks Lane. One of them was treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound to his leg before being turned over to police.

That teen was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and using a firearm during the commission of a felony. Aggravated malicious wounding carries a penalty of between 20 years to life in prison.

The other Woodbridge teen was charged with possession of a firearm by a minor and grand larceny of a firearm. Both were placed in the Rappahannock Juvenile Center. They were not named by police because they are juveniles.

It remains unclear what the dispute was about, but Wilbur said the older teens came from Woodbridge and encountered the 15-year-old. Shots were fired during an ensuing struggle.

Deputies searched the area for nearly three hours after the shooting before deputies J.R. Scott and R. Mervil found three handguns that had been discarded in the woods.