Two teens charged with robberies in Stafford

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with three recent burglaries along the U.S. 17 corridor in southern Stafford County.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said the investigation began with an April 29 break-in at the Vapamotive Vape Shop at 1036 Warrenton Road. Numerous containers of vape juice were stolen after someone shattered the front glass door and entered the business.

Detective H.D. Young's investigation revealed that 18-year-old Joseph Wells used a weight to break the glass, then entered the store with a 14-year-old boy. Maroney said the older teen then used Snapchat to sell the stolen goods.

Maroney said Wells has also been tied to a burglary that same morning at the Geico building. A firearm magazine that was stolen was later recovered at Wells' home, Maroney said. He is also accused of fleeing with several vape products from the Tobacco Hut at 712 Warrenton Road on May 3.

Wells was arrested Wednesday and charged with breaking and entering, grand larceny, conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, destruction of property, two counts of larceny, tampering with a vehicle and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The 14-year-old is charged with breaking and entering, grand larceny and conspiracy.

