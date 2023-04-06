Stafford County authorities Thursday night were investigating an incident in North Stafford in which two teenage boys were shot.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies responded to Parkway Boulevard in the area of a pool shortly after 4 p.m. and found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his back. He was flown to a hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A police dog led authorities to a nearby shed, where a 17-year-old boy was found inside with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was with another 17-year-old boy, who was taken into custody.

Kimmitz said police were trying to determine a motive for the shootings. No gun had been recovered as of Thursday evening. Kimmitz said police were looking for witnesses and possibly other suspects.

Two public schools, H.H. Poole Middle and Park Ridge Elementary, were locked down in what Kimmitz described as "an abundance of caution." The Merit School, a private school in the area, was also locked down, as were the pool and a nearby library.