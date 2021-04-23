Unlicensed pilot lands in prison after Shannon Airport joyride

By STAFF REPORTS

ALEXANDRIA—A five-time previously convicted felon was sentenced Friday to 14 months in prison for flying an airplane without a pilot’s license.

According to court documents, on Sept. 27, 2018, Ryan Guy Parker, 31, of Fredericksburg, took an airplane at Shannon Airport in Spotsylvania County for a joyride.

Parker, who named his business “Outlaw Aviation,” was employed by the airplane’s owner to assemble the plane but had not yet completed the job. At the time of the flight, the airplane had a caster rear wheel, a plastic bicycle water bottle for radiator overflow, and duct tape on key parts of the aircraft, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Despite poor weather conditions, Parker flew just above Shannon Airport’s fuel tanks and twice crossed the airspace used by aircraft on approach to Shannon Airport’s main runway. He flew around the airport for 10 to 15 minutes at an altitude of about 500 feet. Parker did not possess a pilot’s license at the time of the flight, the release stated.