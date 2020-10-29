Unsuccessful Wawa robbery leads to conviction in Fredericksburg

A Fredericksburg man was convicted Wednesday of multiple felony offenses as the result of a robbery at a city convenience store that netted him nothing.

Anthony Walter Saracino-Smith, 23, was convicted of robbery, attempted robbery, armed burglary and four other charges following a daylong trial in Fredericksburg Circuit Court. Judge Gordon Willis acquitted him of two firearms charges.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Kevin Gross, a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt covering his face entered the Wawa at 1140 Carl D. Silver Parkway in Central Park on March 25 about 1:20 a.m. He made his way to the counter, displayed a handgun and demanded money.

Erin Soares, who was working at the counter that morning, responded by running to the back of the store. The robber grabbed a cellphone that a man was charging near the counter and fled on foot. The phone was later recovered by police a short distance away.

Soares testified Wednesday that she wasn't overly alarmed by the man covering his face. She said it was "kind of weird, but you see a lot of weird things in the store."

But Soares said she was "terrified" when she saw the gun. Soares wasn't able to positively identify Saracino-Smith Wednesday, but said he resembled the robber.