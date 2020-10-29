Unsuccessful Wawa robbery leads to conviction in Fredericksburg

A Fredericksburg man was convicted Wednesday of multiple felony offenses as the result of a robbery at a city convenience store that netted him nothing.
Anthony Walter Saracino-Smith, 23, was convicted of robbery, attempted robbery, armed burglary and four other charges following a daylong trial in Fredericksburg Circuit Court. Judge Gordon Willis acquitted him of two firearms charges.
According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Kevin Gross, a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt covering his face entered the Wawa at 1140 Carl D. Silver Parkway in Central Park on March 25 about 1:20 a.m. He made his way to the counter, displayed a handgun and demanded money.
Erin Soares, who was working at the counter that morning, responded by running to the back of the store. The robber grabbed a cellphone that a man was charging near the counter and fled on foot. The phone was later recovered by police a short distance away.
Soares testified Wednesday that she wasn't overly alarmed by the man covering his face. She said it was "kind of weird, but you see a lot of weird things in the store."
But Soares said she was "terrified" when she saw the gun. Soares wasn't able to positively identify Saracino-Smith Wednesday, but said he resembled the robber.
An investigation headed by Detective Melanie Schafer that morning quickly led police to a room Saracino-Smith had rented at the nearby WoodSpring Suites. Three of his brothers were in the suite, along with others, but the suspect was not.
Police later found him in the parking lot hiding in the back of a minivan. A hoodie with a firearm inside it was also in the van.
Saracino-Smith denied being involved in the robbery and claimed that he was in the van because he'd gotten into an altercation with one of his brothers.
Surveillance video showed Saracino-Smith leaving the WoodSprings about 40 minutes prior to the robbery and returned about 45 minutes after it. He was wearing clothing similar to the person in the store video during the robbery. He was wearing different clothes when he was apprehended.
Gross also played recordings of conversations Saracino-Smith had in the Rappahannock Regional Jail that the prosecution claimed linked him to the robbery.
Defense attorney Julia Dillon argued that the circumstantial case presented against Saracino-Smith was insufficient. She said there was no forensic evidence linking him to the crime and that he shouldn't be convicted simply because he had a resemblance to the robber.
Saracino-Smith is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 8.
