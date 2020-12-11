UPDATE: Man driving tractor in King George killed in crash

A King George man who was on his tractor when he was struck and killed Thursday afternoon was hit by just one truck, Virginia State Police wrote Saturday in a corrected news release.

Roy A. Fenwick Jr., 73, was stopped on his Kubota L3750 tractor at 5:18 p.m. in the eastbound lane of State Route 218 (Tetotum Road) when the tractor was struck by an eastbound 2000 Ford F250 pickup truck. Fenwick had brought his tractor out to assist a motorist who had broken down.

The impact caused the tractor to overturn off the right side of the highway. Fenwick, the owner of Roy's Seafood and a well-known member of the community, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The release states that the Ford then went into the westbound lane and struck a 2004 Dodge Ram head-on. An earlier police report had mistakenly stated that the Dodge had collided with the tractor.

The daughter of the couple in the Dodge said her parents' vehicle was also stopped when it was struck. She said the Dodge was pushed across the eastbound lane and ended up straddling a guard rail.

She said her brother was at the scene and was waving his arms at the Ford in an attempt to get it to stop prior to the collisions. It didn't, and the man had to jump into a ditch to avoid being hit, she said.