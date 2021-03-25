UPDATE: Police kill man in shootout at Dahlgren Weigh Station

A man was killed Thursday in a shootout with law enforcement officers at the Dahlgren Weigh Station in King George County, police said.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Dylan Davenport said the incident took place shortly before 11 a.m. at the station on U.S. 301, about a mile south of the Harry Nice Bridge.

Davenport said an SUV pulled off U.S. 301 into the weigh station’s parking lot. Moments later, a female passenger got out of the vehicle and began running away.

The male driver also got out and appeared to have fired shots at the fleeing woman, police said.

According to Davenport, a state police motor carrier trooper and a state police commercial vehicle enforcement officer were inspecting a box truck behind the weigh station as the incident was unfolding. Both officers confronted the driver and exchanged gunfire with him, he said.

The male suspect was shot and died at the scene, Davenport said. His remains were sent to the chief medical examiner’s office in Richmond for examination, autopsy and positive identification. A handgun was recovered at the scene, police said.

The woman was taken to Mary Washington Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.