UPDATED: Spotsylvania woman charged in shooting death

A Spotsylvania woman has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly shooting a man to death Saturday morning in the county, police said.

Paige Lee Morelock, 52, is accused of killing 58-year-old Gregory Rosnett of Fredericksburg during an altercation in the 5900 block of Marye Road. Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said that an argument and a physical altercation preceded the shooting, which took place in a yard.

The shooting was reported to police at 10:45 a.m., Skebo said, and Rosnett was pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving efforts were unsuccessful. Police described Morelock as an acquaintance of the victim; no information was released regarding the reason for the dispute.

Morelock was also charged with using a firearm in the commission of a felony. She was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond. Second-degree murder carries a maximum prison sentence of 40 years in prison.

