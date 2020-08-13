You are the owner of this article.
Use of racial slurs results in felony conviction for Stafford man
The use of racial slurs during an assault resulted in a felony conviction Thursday for a Stafford County man.

Jacob Heath Adams, 34, pleaded guilty to assault and battery as a hate crime in Stafford Circuit Court. Prosecutor Ed Lustig said the Aug. 8, 2019, assault outside a county 7-Eleven would have been a misdemeanor if not for Adams' racial slurs, which Lustig said made it clear that he picked a fight with the victim solely because of his race.

Adams was also convicted of two misdemeanors, assault and battery and resisting arrest. He was sentenced to a total of two and a half years in prison with all but five months suspended.

Adams, who had been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail since March 10, was released from jail Thursday because he has already served his time.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Ed Lustig, Deputy Erin West had responded to a reported fight in progress when a witness pointed to a vehicle that was leaving and shouted "that's them."

Adams bailed out of the car and wasn't arrested until March. His back-seat passengers told police Adams had been fighting because he was annoyed that the victim was selling items on the hood of his car.

One of the victims told police that Adams looked at him and his brother as Adams was walking into the store and said, "Why are you guys eye-[expletive] me?" He then called the man several racial slurs, including the N-word, and slapped him in the face.

The victim's brother was hit in the face and shoved after he stepped between the pair. The store clerk reported seeing Adams hitting both brothers with closed fists.

As part of his suspended time, Adams was ordered to have no contact with the victims' family.

