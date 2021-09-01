Victim's sister testifies as trial gets underway in 2019 Spotsylvania slaying

Alyssa Wallin was relaxing on her front porch on Matti Hill Court in Spotsylvania County with two loved ones and a friend the evening of Aug. 12, 2019, when she noticed a car moving slowly past.

Moments later, she testified Wednesday in Spotsylvania Circuit Court, a man got out of the car and “aggressively” walked toward them. After asking several times who owned the house, Wallin said, the man grabbed her 18-year-old brother James Wallin by the throat and slammed him against a door.

Brian Hart, who was also on the porch, rushed Alyssa Wallin into the house as the tussle continued. Seconds later, she testified, shots rang out.

James Wallin died as the result of a gunshot wound in the back. One of the men accused in his slaying, 34-year-old Augustus Rhodes, ended up at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center a short time later with serious injuries from multiple gunshot wounds.

Rhodes has since been charged with multiple crimes, including murder, abduction and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. His scheduled three-day trial started Wednesday.

Alyssa Wallin was one of the first to be put on the witness stand Wednesday by prosecutors Ryan Mehaffey and Alex Vakos.